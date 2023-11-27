Woman’s decades-old mosaic of garden rocks and decorative artwork may have to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman’s decades-old mosaic of garden rocks and decorative artwork may have to go

By Press Association
Iris Logan takes a break from dismantling her boulevard rock garden in front of her Sherburne Avenue home in St Paul, Minnesota (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP)
A woman in the US who has filled her front garden with stones, statues and art is facing the possibility of being forced to remove the decorations after 30 years of collecting them.

Iris Logan’s home in St Paul, Minnesota, has become something of a local landmark.

But to a city inspector, it is a nuisance.

Ms Logan, 70, has been given notice to clean up the “planters, wood, metal cans, large rocks and miscellaneous debris” cited after a recent inspection, the St Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Iris Logan takes a break from dismantling her boulevard rock garden in front of her Sherburne Avenue home in St Paul, Minnesota
The city council will take up the matter on December 6.

Ms Logan says the city’s actions forced her to create the mosaic in the first place because workers on a road repair project dug so deep around one of her trees that its roots were exposed.

She brought in bricks and dirt, planted flowers and added stones – and just kept adding.

“I’m a rock lover,” said Ms Logan, a former cotton sharecropper from Mississippi.

“I’m not going to lie. If I see a rock I like, I try and roll it in my car on a two-by-four.”

Ms Logan recently received written notice that a city official will recommend to the city council that she be given until December 22 to clean things up.

She appealed against the order in careful handwriting that filled six pages of a short spiral notebook.

The stones do not extend into the street or impede plough trucks or other city vehicles, Ms Logan wrote in addressing one of the inspector’s concerns.

Iris Logan takes a break from dismantling her boulevard rock garden in front of her Sherburne Avenue home in St Paul, Minnesota
“I just want to make a stand for the next person,” said Ms Logan, interrupted by a supportive honk and wave from a neighbour driving by.

Casey Rodriguez, a spokesman for the St Paul Department of Safety and Inspections, said about 16 other properties on the same avenue also received letters advising them to remove obstructions to comply with the city code.

“Generally boulevards should be clear of installations or obstructions (benches, large rocks, etc) that would impede access to buried utility lines. This also keeps the tree roots clear and provides a place to shovel snow in the winter,” Mr Rodriguez said in an email to the Pioneer Press.

Earlier this month, a petition supporting Ms Logan drew 150 signatures “in just a few hours”, according to a written statement from Justin Lewandowski, a community organiser who lives near Ms Logan.

He is hopeful the council will soon clarify rules about portable planters.

“The quick support from our neighbours has been a clear signal of how much this art means to our community,” Mr Lewandowski said.

“It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about our identity and how we, as residents, engage with each other and with city policy.”