The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert recovering from surgery

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show has been sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media that he is recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Baz Luhrmann was among those due to appear on the show (Ian West/PA)

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, with guests including Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Sir Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take The Colbert Questionert.

In mid-October, Colbert contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.