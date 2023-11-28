What the papers say – November 28

Tuesday’s front pages feature an array of stories with the hostage release from Gaza and a possible blacklisting of Britain by the UN’s human rights body among the stories jostling for attention.

The Guardian and The Times both cover the hostage releases in the Middle East, with The Times reporting that Hamas wants to raise the toll for the safe return of Israeli soldiers.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the UK’s Equalities and Human Rights Commission, which could be stripped of accreditation with the United Nations over its defence of biological sex.

The Metro opts for a piece on the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey after a court heard two teenagers spent “weeks” planning out her brutal death.

The Daily Mirror opted for a front page on ousted Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, who has reached an out-of-court settlement with the show’s production company over leaked remarks made by the host about ITV contestants.

The Financial Times leads with a story on the growth in shipments of restricted parts which has raised suspicions in the West that Turkish companies are fuelling Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The i features a report that is bad news for homeowners: Economists claim interest rates show no signs of downward trending.

The Daily Express also covered the interest rate crisis as furious Tory MPs round on Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey for talking down the economy.

The Daily Mail focuses Omid Scobie’s tell-all royal book which hit the shelves on Tuesday.

The Sun has had enough of VAR in football, warning that it could be extended to cover more parts of the game.

The Daily Star led with a piece about a former counter-intelligence officer, who claims people who have had interactions with aliens have gone on to develop new talents, including playing the piano without having lessons or having a “sixth sense”.