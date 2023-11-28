Bruno Fernandes excited for ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Galatasaray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bruno Fernandes excited for ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Galatasaray

By Press Association
Bruno Fernandes is braced for the hostile atmosphere in Turkey (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes is braced for the hostile atmosphere in Turkey (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bruno Fernandes is relishing the hostile atmosphere at Galatasaray as Manchester United look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Erik ten Hag’s side look unlikely to be playing at European football’s top table in the new year after defeats in three of their four Group A matches left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

United have lost away to Bayern Munich and Copenhagen and at home to Galatasaray, meaning another defeat in Istanbul on Wednesday would end their Champions League dreams with a match to spare.

“In the (playing) group the feeling is that we have to win both games we have ahead to hope to go through,” United captain Fernandes said ahead of the trip to Galatasaray and home game against already-qualified Bayern.

Manchester United’s loss in Copenhagen has left their hopes hanging by a thread
Manchester United’s loss in Copenhagen has left their hopes hanging by a thread (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We know that’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult but we have to think that we can do it because we have done it in the past in difficult situations.

“We get through some difficult periods, so we just have to do it again.”

Asked about the boost that United will get having won 3-0 at Everton before heading out to Turkey, he said: “We always feel confident because we know the qualities we have on the team.

“Obviously sometimes you don’t get the results you want but we feel confident because we have confidence in the team we have, in the players we have, in the process we are (going) through.

“We know that it’s already the second year with this manager, so some of the things have to be better and we have to improve that on the road to win games.”

United lost to Galatasaray 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last month and now face one of the most intimidating atmospheres in Europe – something Fernandes believes will help his performance rather than hinder it.

“We prepare for that,” the Portugal international said. “I think when you are a kid you want to play in this kind of atmosphere.

“You know that Galatasaray away is going to be great, is going to be an amazing atmosphere.

“I think, me as a player I love playing (in these) kind of stadiums because it’s a big boost for you.

“I know it’s going to come against you, but it has to be a big boost playing in stadiums with a crowd like that.

“We’re pretty sure that our away fans will really give us something too.”

United will need to dig deep and stick together if they are to leave Istanbul with the victory they require.

Beyond the difficulties presented by the host team and fans, Ten Hag’s side will also be without the suspended Marcus Rashford and a string of a first-team players in Istanbul.

“The other ones have to step (up),” Fernandes said. “They have to step like Kobbie (Mainoo) did (at Everton).

“Everyone else that gets the chance, they have to make a big step and make a statement to be in the squad.”