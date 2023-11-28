Boss at mortuary abuse hospitals should be sacked, victim’s family says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boss at mortuary abuse hospitals should be sacked, victim’s family says

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of David Fuller (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of David Fuller (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A relative whose mother was a victim of necrophiliac killer David Fuller’s mortuary abuse said the hospital boss where he worked should be sacked.

An independent probe looking at how Fuller was able to offend for 15 years without being suspected or caught at hospitals where he worked exposed “serious failings” of management in a report released on Tuesday November 28.

The maintenance worker sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls aged between nine and 100 while employed at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, between 2005 and 2020.

Family accounts detailed in the report share the reactions and impact on victims’ relatives.

One anonymous relative whose mother was a victim said: “Even though I love the NHS, I blame them for this. Well, that particular hospital I blame for this… They need to sack the CEO, as I can’t believe he’s still in the hospital.”

Another account, from a victim’s husband read: “(T)he staff of the NHS are fantastic. We all know that they’re doing a fantastic job with the resources that they’ve got.

“Don’t blame the foot soldiers, blame the generals. Blame the leaders. Blame the people who have put the procedures into place.”

The chief executive of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, Miles Scott, who took on the role in 2018 two years before Fuller was arrested, said in a statement he was “deeply sorry for the pain and anguish” suffered by the families of Fuller’s victims.

He said the vast majority of the report’s recommendations have been put in place, but others will be actioned “as quickly as possible.”

A few of the victim’s relatives said they were offered a call with Mr Scott and that it was “good to speak to him” but felt he “seemed quite lax about the whole thing”.

They added: “He admitted that the swipe card data had never been checked. And then tried to excuse that by saying how many staff there were in the hospital. That’s not good enough for me. That’s not good enough for anybody.”

Another person who spoke with Mr Scott said her contact with the trust was “useless”, and said their biggest problem was “holistic ‘lessons learnt’ and no-one is held accountable.”

A relative dubbed ‘F30’ also said the chief executive and the whole trust’s board “should have resigned.”

They went on: “The Secretary of State for Health… in my opinion, should have dismissed the whole lot… Was it his fault that Fuller carried out those crimes? No, of course it’s not.

“But he is responsible, as the top person, to make sure that the systems and the practices and the procedures within that trust are being adhered to.”

Unveiling the findings at a press conference in London, inquiry chairman Sir Jonathan Michael said Fuller’s victims and relatives were “repeatedly let down” by those at all levels of responsibility who needed to ensure their loved ones were appropriately cared for in the mortuary.

Sir Jonathan added there were “missed opportunities” to question Fuller’s work, such as routinely working beyond his contracted hours and carrying out tasks which should not have been done by him because of chronic back problems.

The Fuller inquiry also found that 79% of relatives they spoke to decided to keep the abuse secret, while nearly all of them (92%) described the harm to their physical and mental health.

Around 50% of families also described how Fuller tainted the memory of their loved ones and they could longer look at photographs or remember happier times.

The trust said it was not notified of any potential disciplinary offences or breaches of professional codes of conduct identified by the inquiry team but added: “We will be studying the report carefully to make our own assessment.”

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, which represents 18 families of victims abused by Fuller, responded to the inquiry’s report saying that the “failings are astonishing”.

The firm’s legal expert, Sallie Booth, said: “Whilst the families have yet to read the detail of the report, they expect all of those individuals who had responsibility for governance and management of the hospital to reflect seriously about their own failures, acknowledge those failings and take personal responsibility for them.

“The fact that failures occurred for such a long period and during different regimes of management of the hospital and the Trust should not cloud issues of personal responsibility.”

In 2022, a government scheme was launched to allow family members of victims to receive compensation for the psychiatric trauma of Fuller’s crimes and financial losses.