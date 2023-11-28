Key failings identified by David Fuller inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key failings identified by David Fuller inquiry

By Press Association
Sixty-nine-year-old Fuller was employed at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital (Kent Police/PA)
The David Fuller inquiry has identified “serious failings” at the hospitals where he worked and made 17 recommendations with the aim of preventing similar atrocities.

The maintenance worker sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls aged between nine and 100 while employed at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, between 2005 and 2020.

Unveiling the inquiry’s findings on Tuesday, chairman Sir Jonathan Michael said that had the 69-year-old’s colleagues, managers and senior leaders been “more curious”, his opportunity to offend could have been reduced.

Asked by reporters if the lack of curiosity at the hospital trust was from particular senior managers or part of a wider culture problem, Sir Jonathan said: “I think it’s a wider issue.

“It’s not an uncommon cultural issue if you look back at reports of other inquiries, Savile would be an obvious example where there was concern about the lack of curiosity about why people were doing things which seemed a little bit odd.

“Had the measures that I am recommending been in place when Fuller was working at the trust, I firmly believe his offending could have been prevented,” Sir Jonathan said.

David Fuller
David Fuller offended for 15 years without being suspected or caught (Kent Police/PA)

As part of its investigation, the inquiry interviewed 200 witnesses and reviewed more than 3,700 pieces of documentary material.

Three potential witnesses declined to come forward: Karen Calder, a former mortuary technician at the trust as well as Ronnie Horton and Neil Bridges, who both worked for hospital contractor Interserve.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the key failings which allowed Fuller to offend for 15 years without being suspected or caught:

– Fuller was given access to a key to the mortuary at Kent and Sussex Hospital in 2002. His access to the mortuary was not monitored as there was no monitoring system in place. After 2007, there was no system of monitoring access to the mortuary for those who were signing keys out of the switchboard.

– From 2011, Fuller was given full access to the mortuary at the new Tunbridge Wells Hospital site via his swipe card. The card enabled him to access the mortuary 444 times in just one year, between December 2019 and December 2020. Data on those accessing the mortuary via their swipe cards was collected but never reviewed.

– The bodies of deceased people were left out of the mortuary fridges overnight where Fuller had been allowed to undertake maintenance tasks in the post-mortem room at Kent and Sussex Hospital and at Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

– Trust senior executives failed to listen to staff regarding the necessity of installing CCTV in the mortuary. CCTV was not installed in the mortuary until 2020. Senior executives were aware of there being problems with the mortuary service since 2008. In his evidence to the inquiry, David Fuller stated: “If it (CCTV) was in place, then it wouldn’t have been possible, no matter what mental state I was in, to actually carry out anything illegal.”

– Three organisations – the Human Tissue Authority, Care Quality Commission and UK Accreditation Service – inspected the mortuary but none identified or addressed the systemic weaknesses that created the environment in which David Fuller offended.

– Fuller was able to offend during mortuary working hours on 12 occasions between June 2015 and June 2017. These offences happened when mortuary staff should have been on duty.

– Fuller was able to use the mortuary admissions logbook when selecting his victims and to assist him in the cataloguing of his crimes. Mortuary staff knew he looked at the admissions logbook, accepting this was for monitoring fridge temperatures.

– The inquiry highlighted wider failings at the trust, including bodies sometimes being “doubled up” in fridges to save space, especially in the winter.