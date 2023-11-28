William lobbied Queen Elizabeth to take action against Duke of York – new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William lobbied Queen Elizabeth to take action against Duke of York – new book

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales arranged a meeting with his grandmother at Windsor Castle following the Duke of York’s sex scandal, according to a new book (PA)
The Prince of Wales pushed for the royal family to take decisive action against the Duke of York following his sex scandal, according to a new book about the monarchy.

William lobbied behind the scenes for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to sanction his uncle, while the King retained a “soft spot” for his disgraced brother.

In his book Endgame, Omid Scobie writes that William told his private secretary he was “ready to deal with ‘the Andrew problem’ head-on. He just needed to coax the Queen”.

King Charles III coronation
The Duke of York wearing his Garter robes at the King’s coronation (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

William arranged a meeting with his grandmother Elizabeth and they discussed the issue for more than an hour at Windsor Castle.

Mr Scobie wrote: “In the days leading up to this personal meeting, sources say the ‘determined’ prince was unwavering in his belief that it was time to take out insurance on the Firm’s biggest risk.”

A few days after the meeting, it was announced the Queen had stripped Andrew of his remaining patronages and honorary military roles, a move the book says Charles agreed with.

But the author of Endgame does concede claims William took the lead were dismissed by one source close to Charles as being “off the mark” and part of a personal agenda.

Andrew later came to an out of court settlement, reportedly in the millions, with Virginia Giuffre who was suing the Queen’s son in a New York civil court for damages, alleging sexual abuse.

Royal Ascot –
Charles (right), Andrew and Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

Mr Scobie believes the King’s decision to let Andrew wear his Order of the Garter robes to the coronation showed his “soft spot” for his brother.

Earlier this year, the Duke of York was also among the guests at a Windsor Caste service for the Royal Victorian Order, honours that are bestowed by the sovereign, independently of Downing Street, for services to the monarchy.

“Andrew’s mere presence in ceremonial royal garb was dramatically out of step with public opinion. More than that, it exposed Charles as weak-kneed when it comes to his brother (and his family in general),” wrote Mr Scobie.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.