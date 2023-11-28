‘Christmas miracle’ for family as their cat returns after 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Christmas miracle’ for family as their cat returns after 11 years

By Press Association
The Allan family said it was a ‘Christmas miracle’ to have Toby back with them (The Allan family/PA)
The Allan family said it was a ‘Christmas miracle’ to have Toby back with them (The Allan family/PA)

A family have become part of a “Christmas miracle” after their cat returned home to them after eleven years.

Toby first went missing in 2012, at some point when the Allan family relocated five miles from Galley Common to their current home, The Long Shoot, Nuneaton.

Eleven years later, the white 14-year-old mixed-breed moggy returned to the Allan household, after being found around nine miles away in Bedworth by a woman in the area, who then contacted Cats Protection.

The latter reunited the cat with the Allan family.

“It’s like a Christmas miracle,” Justine Allan told the PA news agency.

Cat looking
Toby was microchipped which played a big role in him being found (The Allan family/PA)

The retired 52-year-old learning support assistant said that she was “in shock” and couldn’t believe how “unbelievable” it was, and that Toby “hadn’t changed that much at all”.

Recalling the initial emotional ordeal of losing Toby, Mrs Allan said the pet was particularly special to her youngest son, Charlie, who is now 23.

“He was Charlie’s cat. He wanted a cat when he was eight years old, and we got him Toby from the Cats Protection League when he turned 12,” she said.

“I don’t think Charlie’s slept all night, he’s really in shock.

“He’s been in and out, in and out and looking after him.”

Mrs Allan said that the fact Toby was microchipped played a key role in him returning home.

Toby was microchipped by Cats Protection when he was a kitten and Mrs Allan said the microchip had all the details, and that the address had changed but the phone number was still the same.

She said: “I have updated my address to where we live now.

“I want to say how important it is to microchip.

“I hadn’t ever really given it a thought before other than I knew Toby had one, but obviously, it’s just so unbelievable that 11 years have passed and all the dangers that Toby must have faced every single day.”

Cat on cat cushion
Toby returned to the Allan family after eleven years (The Allan family/PA)

When Toby was located, Lorraine Conroy, a Cats Protection volunteer, scanned and collected Toby from a Bedworth flat on Saturday night.

Mrs Allan said: “This lady, Lorraine, who is a volunteer at Cats Protection was so lovely.

“She really went above and beyond.”

Cats Protection staff asked Mrs Allan if she was prepared to have Toby back at home with her as she has a new dog in the house – eight-month-old Bernie.

“Straight away, we both said we’ll have him back,” she said.

“So, we got him as soon as we could because it just feels like he’s ageing, and he’s so lovely and so friendly. It’s great, what’s not to like, we’ve got him back.

“Hopefully, Bernie will have settled down and it’ll be lovely in time for Christmas.”

Madison Rogers, Cats Protection’s head of advocacy, campaigns and government relations, added: “It is always wonderful to hear stories like Toby’s where a cat and owner have been reunited thanks to their microchip after so many years apart.”