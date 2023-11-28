Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons

By Press Association
Aretha Franklin (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Aretha Franklin (Mary Altaffer/AP)

A US judge overseeing the estate of singer Aretha Franklin has awarded real estate to the late star’s sons, citing a handwritten will from 2014 that was found between couch cushions.

The decision came four months after a Detroit-area jury said the document was a valid will under Michigan law, despite scribbles and many hard-to-read passages.

Franklin had signed it and put a smiley face in the letter “A.”

The papers will override a handwritten will from 2010 that was found at Franklin’s suburban Detroit home around the same time in 2019, the judge said.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan listens during a jury trial over Aretha Franklin’s wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Michigan
Judge Jennifer Callaghan listens during a jury trial over Aretha Franklin’s wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Michigan (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)

One of her sons, Kecalf Franklin, will get that property, which was valued at 1.1 million dollars (£866,000) in 2018, but is now worth more.

A lawyer described it as the “crown jewel” before trial last July.

Another son, Ted White II, who had favoured the 2010 will, was given a house in Detroit, though it was sold by the estate for 300,000 dollars (£236,000) before the duelling wills had emerged.

“Teddy is requesting the sale proceeds,” Charles McKelvie, a lawyer for Kecalf Franklin, said on Tuesday.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan awarded a third son, Edward Franklin, another property under the 2014 will.

Aretha Franklin had four homes when she died of pancreatic cancer in 2018.

The discovery of the two handwritten wills months after her death led to a dispute between the sons over what their mother wanted to do with her real estate and other assets.

One of the properties, worth more than one million dollars (£788,000), is likely to be sold and the proceeds shared by four sons.

The judge said the 2014 will did not clearly state who should get it.

Lawyer Charles McKelvie delivers closing arguments at a jury trial over Aretha Franklin’s wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Michigan
Lawyer Charles McKelvie delivers closing arguments at a jury trial over Aretha Franklin’s wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Michigan (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)

“This was a significant step forward. We’ve narrowed the remaining issues,” Mr McKelvie said of the estate saga.

There is still a dispute over how to handle Aretha Franklin’s music assets, though the will appears to indicate that the sons would share any income.

A status conference with the judge is set for January.

Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits in the late 1960s such as Think, I Say A Little Prayer and Respect.