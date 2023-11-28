Micheal Martin criticises Sinn Fein’s response to Dublin riots as ‘knee-jerk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Micheal Martin criticises Sinn Fein’s response to Dublin riots as ‘knee-jerk’

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin, left, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Farmleigh House, Dublin, during the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland’s deputy leader Micheal Martin has criticised Sinn Fein’s response to the riots in Dublin last week as a “knee-jerk” attempt to “go for the political jugular”.

Sinn Fein, the main opposition party in the Irish parliament, has called for Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign.

Mr Martin said he has “absolute” confidence in Ms McEntee and “regretted” Sinn Fein’s calls for her resignation.

The Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader said he has a “longstanding” position of not calling for the resignation of a Garda Commissioner, calling it “a slippery slope”.

“You stand by the leadership of An Garda Siochana, you deal with the issues,” he said. “Because once politicians get into the operation and area of policing, then we are in trouble.”

“The most fundamental takeaway from my perspective is the rapid mobilisation of so many people via social media platforms which culminated in rioting, and also the significant articulation of hate towards foreigners, essentially, if you read some of the messaging on social media.

“And then the looting and so on, so we have to respond to that,” he said, speaking on Tuesday at the end of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Dublin’s Farmleigh House.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin arrives at Farmleigh House, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin said he was also concerned with attacks on gardai and workers during the disorder in the capital on Thursday night, saying it represented an assault on “institutions of the state”.

He said: “Because if you loot a shop, if you attack shopkeepers, you’re attacking workers. If you stop buses, you’re attacking bus drivers. If you attack gardai, you’re attacking your friends, your family, your community.”

Mr Martin admitted there are “issues” that arose from the riots, which saw vehicles and bins set alight and shops raided and damaged.

But he said Sinn Fein has tried to “exploit” them.

“I think Irish politics, and the significant divide in Irish politics, is very evident. It’s divided between those who want to sort out problems and resolve issues and those who want to exploit them,” he said.

“I’ve observed Sinn Fein now for the last four to five years. It is, without question, a party that seeks to exploit every issue that arises as opposed to coming forward with constructive ideas as to how to resolve them.

“And, in fact, if you go back over all of the various stances they have taken on a whole variety of issues, you see incoherence and inconsistency.

“Most recently, in the context of the Middle East, we saw it again, seeking to exploit what is a horrendous conflict bringing devastation and death to thousands of people.

“Sinn Fein’s focus has been, ‘How do we drive a wedge between Government and opposition on this issue? How do we exploit it with a view to try to gain electoral advantage?’”