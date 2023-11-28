Brisker walking pace could lower type 2 diabetes risk, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brisker walking pace could lower type 2 diabetes risk, study suggests

By Press Association
A faster walking pace could lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes (Peter Byrne/PA)
A faster walking pace could lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Walking faster could lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

Researchers found people who walked faster than 3km an hour (1.86 mph) were less likely to develop the condition, while those with a speedier stride of more than 6km an hour (3.7 mph) lowered their risk by 39%.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there are about 537 million people with diabetes worldwide.

In June, academics publishing in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal claimed cases could top 1.3 billion by 2050.

While physical activity is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran and Oslo New University College in Norway set out to ascertain the optimal walking speed to stave off the disease.

The team looked at ten studies published between 1999 and 2022, which included follow-up periods of between three and 11 years.

Some 508,121 adult patients were included in total, from across the UK, Japan and the US.

The team found walking at between 3km and 5km per hour reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by 15% when compared with walking at a pace of less than 3km an hour.

The risk reduced further with a faster pace, with a fairly brisk walk of between 5km and 6km associated with a 24% lower risk.

Those who walked at a speed of higher than 6km an hour had a 39% lower risk of developing the condition.

“While current strategies to increase total walking time are beneficial, it may also be reasonable to encourage people to walk at faster speeds to further increase the health benefits of walking,” researchers said.

The team acknowledge some limitations of their work, including that three studies included in their analysis were rated as having a moderate risk of bias, while the remaining seven were rated as having a serious risk.

They also said people with a faster walking speed are more likely to be fitter, with greater muscle mass and better overall health.

Neil Gibson, senior physical activity adviser at Diabetes UK, said the “study highlights what we already know, that being physically active, which can include brisk walking, can help lower a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes and that increasing the intensity of activity, such as by walking faster, gives greater overall health benefits”.

He added: “We welcome further research to confirm whether, and to what extent, picking up the pace boosts the positive effects walking can have on reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Walking is cost-free, simple and for most people can be integrated into regular activities like getting to work, shopping and visiting friends.

“While progressing to a faster pace is usually recommended for greater health gains, it’s important that people walk at a pace that they can manage and is suitable for them.”