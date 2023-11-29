Teach children about using AI at secondary school, IT professionals say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teach children about using AI at secondary school, IT professionals say

By Press Association
The BCS has called for a new alternative digital literacy qualification for secondary school pupils (Peter Byrne/PA)
The BCS has called for a new alternative digital literacy qualification for secondary school pupils (Peter Byrne/PA)

Schools should teach children how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools from the age of 11, according to the professional body for computing and IT.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has called for pupils to be taught to use tools such as generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, and the strengths and limitations of such programmes, to help them succeed in life and help the UK compete in the global AI marketplace.

The professional body said a new alternative digital literacy qualification was needed at secondary schools that had an emphasis on AI and other modern digital skills.

Julia Adamson, director of education at BCS, said: “Young people need modern digital skills, like understanding how AI chatbots can help them in their life and career, but these aren’t covered in the current GCSE which is highly theoretical.

“The digital literacy options available need to change immediately so that the UK’s teenagers don’t get left behind.

“What we have now is great if you want to become a computer scientist – degrees in computing are more popular than ever.

“But children who aren’t going to specialise in coding early on also have a right to those essential digital skills, including understanding AI, so they can hold their own in the global workplace.

“Everything from marketing to law is going to require pretty strong knowledge of generative AI in the future so it has to start in the classroom at a young age.”

In response to fears over AI potentially impacting jobs, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously spoken of AI tools becoming “co-pilots” in the workplace in the future, being used by workers to help with repetitive tasks and administrative work.

BCS said understanding AI should also become a key part of teacher training and headteachers’ professional leadership qualifications.