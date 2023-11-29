Sandra Oh describes working with late Paul Reubens on last film as ‘so special’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandra Oh describes working with late Paul Reubens on last film as ‘so special’

By Press Association
Sandra Oh describes working with late Paul Reubens on last film as ‘so special’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh has reflected on working with late comedy star Paul Reubens on “what turned out to be his last film”.

Reubens, best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, died in July after a private six-year struggle with cancer.

Before his death, he appeared in a cameo role playing himself in US comedy film Quiz Lady starring Oh and Awkwafina as sisters looking to get rich quick by appearing on a game show.

Reubens’ cameo played on his physical resemblance with actor Alan Cumming, having to masquerade as the Scottish actor complete with the accent to make a superfan’s – played by Holland Taylor – dream come true.

Oh told People magazine that her favourite memory on set was the “first day of shooting with Paul Reubens and (Holland Taylor)”.

“It’s so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film,” the Grey’s Anatomy star said.

“But, oh boy, he came on the set and he was like, I don’t know… He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it.”

Awkwafina described it as a “cool day” and said while some parts of the script were open to change, Reubens’ appearance was not.

“That was one part of the script that… he was in it from the very, very beginning,” she said.

“That never changed, his cameo specifically.”

It comes after Oh shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Reubens during his first few days on set alongside a message about the late star following his death.

“(Love) to our beloved friend Paul (Reubens),” she captioned it.

“We were so so so lucky to have him, to know him and to share in the joy he brought to all.

Reubens, known for wearing an over tight grey suit, white chunky shoes and red bow tie as Pee-wee Herman, was branded a “comedy genius” following his death by stars including Tim Burton, who directed 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.