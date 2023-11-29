Acclaimed US photographer Larry Fink dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Acclaimed US photographer Larry Fink dies aged 82

By Press Association
One of Fink’s photos (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)
One of Fink’s photos (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)

Acclaimed photographer Larry Fink, whose work ranged from family portraits and political satire to insights into working class lives and the showbusiness elite, has died aged 82.

Gallery owner Robert Mann told The Associated Press that Fink died on Saturday at his home in Martins Creek, Pennsylvania.

Mr Mann did not cite a specific cause of death, but said that Fink had been in failing health.

Larry Fink photo
Oslin’s Graduation Party , Martins Creek, Pennsylvania, dated June 1977 (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)

He said of Fink: “He was a dear friend and a real free spirit.

“I’ve known people like Robert Frank and Ansel Adams and Larry stood out. He was an exceptional and unique individual, a very unconventional man, not only in his personality, but in his photography.”

A “self-described Marxist from Long Island,” Fink was best known for Social Graces, a 1979 exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in which black and white photos of wealthy New Yorkers were juxtaposed against shots of everyday life of families in Martins Creek, Fink’s home town. The series was published in book form in 1984.

Larry Fink and his daughter
The photographer in a self-portrait with his daughter, Molly, from 1983 (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)

He would go on to work for The New York, Times, Vanity Fair and other publications, photographing such celebrities as Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet.

He would also spoof President George W Bush and other political leaders, while remaining close to a Martin Creeks family, the Sabatines, who appeared often in his work.

Fink had solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art among other galleries, and he received numerous honours, including two John Simon Guggenheim Fellowships.

Larry Fink image
English Speaking Union, New York, New York, from December 1975 (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)

He first took up photography at 13 and later studied under photographer Lisette Model, and had a professional life that reflected the diverse outlooks of his parents.

He grew up in a politicised family that scorned the free market, while also enjoying stylish automobiles and high-end parties.

In the early 1960s, Fink moved to Greenwich Village in New York City, with dreams that he was undertaking not just a career, but a revolution.

Larry Fink image
George Plimpton and Devotees, Elaine’s New York, from January 1999 (Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP)

“Of course the revolution didn’t quite get there, so I was left with a career,” he told Blind Magazine in 2021.

Fink is survived by his second wife, the artist Martha Posner, and a daughter, Molly, from his marriage to painter Joan Snyder.