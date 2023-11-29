Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99

By Press Association
Charlie Munger was vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway (AP)
Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died aged 99.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement that Mr Munger’s family told the company that he died on Tuesday morning at a California hospital just over a month before his 100th birthday.

Mr Buffett said in a statement: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

The famous investor also devoted part of his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders earlier this year to a tribute to Mr Munger.

He served as Mr Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire for more than five decades and served as its long-time vice chairman.

Mr Munger had been using a wheelchair to get around for several years but he had remained mentally sharp.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger
That was on display while he fielded hours of questions at the annual meetings of Berkshire and the Daily Journal Corp earlier this year, and in recent interviews on an investing podcast and also with The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

Mr Munger preferred to stay in the background and let Mr Buffett be the face of Berkshire, and he often downplayed his contributions to the company’s remarkable success.

But Mr Buffett always credited Mr Munger with pushing him beyond his early value investing strategies to buy great businesses at good prices like See’s Candy.

“Charlie has taught me a lot about valuing businesses and about human nature,” Mr Buffett said in 2008.

Mr Buffett’s early successes were based on what he learned from former Columbia University professor Ben Graham. He would buy stock in companies that were selling cheaply for less than their assets were worth, and then, when the market price improved, sell the shares.

Mr Munger and Mr Buffett began buying Berkshire Hathaway shares in 1962 for seven and eight dollars per share, and they took control of the New England textile mill in 1965.

Over time, the two men reshaped Berkshire into the conglomerate it is today by using proceeds from its businesses to buy other companies like Geico insurance and BNSF railroad, while also maintaining a high-profile stock portfolio with major investments in Apple and Coca-Cola.

The shares had grown to 546,869 dollars (£432,157) on Tuesday, and many investors became wealthy by holding onto the stock.

Mr Munger gave an extended interview to CNBC earlier this month in preparation for his 100th birthday, and the business network showed clips from that Tuesday. In his characteristic self-deprecating manner, Mr Munger summed up the secret to Berkshire’s success as avoiding mistakes and continuing to work well into his and Mr Buffett’s 90s.

Munger and Buffett
“We got a little less crazy than most people and a little less stupid than most people and that really helped us,” Mr Munger said.

During the entire time they worked together, Mr Buffett and Mr Munger lived more than 1,500 miles apart, but Mr Buffett said he would call Mr Munger in Los Angeles or Pasadena to consult on every major decision he made.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said: “He will be greatly missed by many, perhaps by nobody more than Mr Buffett, who relied heavily on his wisdom and counsel. I was envious of their friendship. They challenged each other yet seemed to really enjoy being in each other’s company.”

Mr Munger built a fortune worth more than two billion dollars at one point and earned a spot on the list of the richest Americans. His wealth decreased over time as he gave more of his fortune away, but the ever increasing value of Berkshire’s stock kept him wealthy.

He has given significant gifts to Harvard-Westlake, Stanford University Law School, the University of Michigan and the Huntington Library as well as other charities.

The investor also gave a significant portion of his Berkshire stock to his eight children after his second wife Nancy died in 2010.