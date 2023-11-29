Eye of the tiger is healing just right, says vet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eye of the tiger is healing just right, says vet

By Press Association
Ratna had eye surgery in 2021 (Cambridge University/PA)
Ratna had eye surgery in 2021 (Cambridge University/PA)

A tiger’s eye that was saved in an operation almost three years ago has “healed really well”, according to a Cambridge University vet.

Experts were called to help after Sumatran tiger Ratna showed deterioration in her left eye in 2021 following cataract removal surgery.

They checked up on the 20-year-old big cat this year when they returned to Shepreth Wildlife Park near Royston, Cambridgeshire, and found she was doing well.

Vet ophthalmologist Dr David Williams, of Cambridge University’s Vet School, and vet Steve Philp, of the International Zoo Veterinary Group, first attended the wildlife park in February 2021.

Sumatran tiger Ratna, 20, had her eye inspected at Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire this year, following an operation in 2021. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Sumatran tiger Ratna, 20, had her eye inspected at Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire this year, following an operation in 2021 (Cambridge University/ PA)

They carried out a hood graft operation to save Ratna’s eye, in what was believed to be a world first for a big cat.

The pair returned to the wildlife park this year to check up on Ratna.

Dr Williams said: “The team at Shepreth told me that they were going to do some X-rays on Ratna, so it seemed like a good opportunity to check up on her eye at the same time.

“I’m thrilled to report that her eye has healed really well.

“It’s great news, because had it not been for the operation the eye would have worsened and she could have lost her eye.

“It’s wonderful to see how well the procedure worked.”

Vet ophthalmologist Dr David Williams said Ratna's eye 'has healed really well'. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Vet ophthalmologist Dr David Williams said Ratna's eye 'has healed really well' (Cambridge University/PA)

Rebecca Willers, director of Shepreth Wildlife Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this outcome.

“Ratna is an older cat, and with this presents many potential risks to health.

“To hear that both her eye and general condition are good was a welcome relief to the entire Shepreth team.

“We are grateful to have such veterinary expertise on our doorstep and the support and enthusiasm in particular of both David and Steve.”