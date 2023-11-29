Plea to boost drivers’ skills after surge in deaths of older road users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plea to boost drivers’ skills after surge in deaths of older road users

By Press Association
Deaths of older people on Britain’s roads have surged, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Ministers are being urged to focus on improving drivers’ skills as new figures show a surge in deaths among older road users.

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart issued the plea in response to provisional Department for Transport (DfT) figures for Britain showing that 245 men aged 70 and over were killed in crashes during the year to the end of June.

That is a 13% increase on the previous 12 months.

The number of fatalities among women in the same age category was 142.

This represented a 2% year-on-year rise and was more than any other female age group in that period.

The rise in deaths of older road users bucks the overall trend, with total fatalities down 9% to 1,633.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory tests after obtaining their licence, no matter how old they become.

Licences must be renewed every three years once the holder reaches 70, compared with every 10 years up to that point.

But motorists are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if their health deteriorates to the extent they are no longer fit to drive.

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes described the number of deaths among older road users as “worrying”.

He said: “Many motorists will be able to drive safely well into old age, others will not – perhaps losing confidence behind the wheel or needing to hang up their keys for medical reasons.

“With older age can also come a slowdown in reaction times, and there are certain locations where quick decision-making can be impacted, such as high-speed junctions, high-speed roundabouts, and slip roads on to motorways and dual carriageways.

“For those medically fit to drive but wanting to refresh their driving skills, courses are available.

“It is this sort of skills-led approach to driving that should form part of the Government’s revised road safety strategy, which must be published as soon as possible.”

The DfT has been approached for a comment.