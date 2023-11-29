Boy, 13, who reversed over a grandmother sentenced to two years in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 13, who reversed over a grandmother sentenced to two years in custody

By Press Association
Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA)
Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

A 13-year-old boy who ran over and killed a 60-year-old grandmother with her own car has been told he will serve two years in custody for causing death by dangerous driving.

Marcia Grant, 60, suffered catastrophic injuries outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, as she and her husband tried to stop the boy taking their vehicle on April 5.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the boy had never driven before and struggled to control the Honda Civic when he reversed into Mrs Grant, knocking her over and driving over her.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence he had intended to harm Mrs Grant and that his intention was just to drive away.

Greenhill incident
Floral tributes were left outside a house in Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

The boy, who was 12 at the time and cannot be named due to his age, was sentenced to two years in custody at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing. A charge of murder was dropped by prosecutors when they accepted the plea.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, heard how the boy ran over Mrs Grant despite the frantic attempts of her husband, Delroy, to stop him.

The judge told the boy: “You made a bad choice. You knew that taking her car was wrong. You knew that taking her kitchen knife was wrong.”

She said: “The offence you committed was serious but it was not murder.”

And she said: “The prosecution have accepted that you did not mean to harm Mrs Grant.”

The judge said it was a “very bad accident”.

She said Mrs Grant was a committed foster carer, who she said was the “shining lodestar” of her family.