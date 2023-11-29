Girl accused of killing Brianna Ghey ‘watched Sweeney Todd night before murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Girl accused of killing Brianna Ghey ‘watched Sweeney Todd night before murder’

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

The teenage girl accused of killing Brianna Ghey watched her “favourite film”, Sweeney Todd, for the “9,000th time” and discussed which knife her co-defendant would use, the night before the murder, a court has heard.

Two 16-year-olds, who can only be identified as girl X and boy Y, are charged with the murder of transgender girl Brianna, 16, who was found stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11.

On Wednesday, a trial at Manchester Crown Court heard messages exchanged between girl X and boy Y in the run up to the stabbing, in which they discussed killing Brianna.

In messages sent on the evening of February 10, girl X asked boy Y which knife he would bring when they met Brianna.

He said: “The hunting knife I showed you in person as well as on the phone.”

The girl asked if it would “definitely 100% kill her” and boy Y replied: “Yes.”

Brianna Ghey murder court case
Brianna Ghey was found stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

She told him: “I’ve just put my favourite film on. I’m watching it for like the 9,000th time.”

In the messages read to the court, girl X said the film was Sweeney Todd and told boy Y he should watch it.

She added: “He kills people with one of the sharpest blades in the world.”

The court heard they planned to meet Brianna on January 28 but “last minute” she was unable to come.

Afterwards, girl X told boy Y in a message that Brianna would be able to meet them on Tuesday, after school.

He replied: “I’ve got revision and I’m not bringing a knife.”

Later that day, girl X messaged boy Y saying: “Let’s kill Brianna tomorrow 6pm.”

The court heard that boy Y told her he was unable to carry out the killing on a “school night”.

Girl X said in a message: “I don’t want to wait, I just want her to die. I want to see pure horror on her face and hear her scream in pain.”

Boy Y replied: “Really? All I wanted to see is what size dick it had.”

In another message, girl X said: “ I really want one of its eyes. They have pretty eyes.”

In earlier messages, on January 23, girl X told boy Y she knew a lot  about US serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as The Night Stalker, adding “I could talk about him for like two hours, including quotes and dates of stuff”.

In a statement which was read to the court, Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, said generally, her daughter would stay in at weekends as she suffered from anxiety and did not go out on her own.

She added: “I know she would sometimes spend time with girl X after school. Brianna was always home from school before I get home from work, so I don’t know how often they spent time together.”

On the day Brianna died, Ms Ghey said she received a text message from her daughter to say she was on the bus on the way to meet girl X, saying: “I’m scared.”

Ms Ghey texted back “That’s well good”. She added: “I was really proud of her. I don’t think she ever saw it.”

On Wednesday, boy Y was watching proceedings remotely over a videolink, while girl X was in court.

Both defendants deny murder.