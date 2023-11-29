Investigation connected to Nottingham attacks completed, says police watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Investigation connected to Nottingham attacks completed, says police watchdog

By Press Association
Flowers and tributes on the steps of Nottingham Council House after three people were killed and another three hurt in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
An investigation into the actions of an officer who came across a van allegedly being driven by a man accused of killing three people in a spate of attacks in Nottingham has been completed, a police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started an investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement in the incident on June 13, after the force referred itself to the watchdog the day after the attacks.

Valdo Calocane, 32, is accused of a knife and van rampage in the city which resulted in the deaths of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19; and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.

Three other pedestrians: Sharon Miller, Marcin Gawronski and Wayne Birkett, were hit with a van he had allegedly stolen from Mr Coates.

The IOPC previously said that an officer driving a single-crewed vehicle was responding to a related call when it came across the van allegedly being driven by Calocane.

Dashcam footage suggested the officer had sight of it for less than a minute before it hit two of the pedestrians in South Sherwood Street.

The officer immediately stopped to give first aid to those who had been hit, with the investigation considering whether the actions of the van driver were influenced by the presence of the police car.

An IOPC spokesman said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of Nottinghamshire Police’s interaction with a van prior to the collision on June 13 was completed in September.

“We have updated the two pedestrians who were injured in the incident and provided the force with our investigation report.

“We will publish our findings following the conclusion of associated criminal proceedings.”

On Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court, Calocane pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder but admitted their manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder at the same hearing.