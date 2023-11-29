Nepalese gay couple becomes first to officially register same-sex marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nepalese gay couple becomes first to officially register same-sex marriage

By Press Association
Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung, who got married six years ago, became the first in the nation to receive official same-sex marriage status (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung, who got married six years ago, became the first in the nation to receive official same-sex marriage status (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

A gay couple in Nepal became the first in the nation to receive official same-sex marriage status on Wednesday. The Himalayan nation is one of the first in Asia to allow it.

Sunil Babu Pant, an openly gay former parliamentarian and leading LGBTQ+ rights activist, said: “After 23 years of struggle we got this historic achievement, and finally Maya and Surendra got their marriage registered at the local administration office.”

Mr Pant was present with Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung when they registered their marriage at the Dorje village council office, located in the mountains west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Earlier this year, Nepal’s supreme court issued an interim order enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time.

Officials had initially refused to register the marriage.

The couple and Mr Pant filed cases with the Kathmandu District Court and High Court, but their pleas were rejected.

According to Mr Pant, the Home Ministry this week made changes in the process enabling all local administration offices to register same-sex marriages.

“It was quite unexpected and it was a positive breeze for us,” he said by phone from the village where the couple were expected to celebrate.

Nepal Same Sex Marriage
Nepal’s constitution explicitly states there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation (Sunil Babu Pant via AP)

The couple married six years ago at a temple following Hindu tradition, with a priest conducting the rituals among friends and family. But they had no certificate showing their marriage was legal.

Nepal has undergone a transformation since a court decision in 2007 asked the government to make changes in favour of LGBTQ+ people.

People who do not identify as female or male are now able to choose “third gender” on their passports and other government documents.

The constitution, adopted in 2015, also explicitly states there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.