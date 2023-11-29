Levi Bellfield was lying when he admitted murder of Elizabeth Chau, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levi Bellfield was lying when he admitted murder of Elizabeth Chau, police say

By Press Association
Levi Bellfield admitted to the murder of Elizabeth Chau but police believe it was a false confession
Serial killer Levi Bellfield was lying when he made repeated sworn confessions to the murder of a computer studies student 24 years ago, detectives have said.

The 55-year-old triple murderer claimed earlier this year that he killed, kidnapped and buried Elizabeth Chau, who went missing in 1999.

The decision means Metropolitan Police officers will not dig up the west London site where the killer said he buried her.

Ms Chau’s family told The Guardian newspaper they are disappointed with the decision and still want the dig to go ahead.

The Met first interviewed Bellfield in jail in May but that interview was thought not to be thorough enough, the newspaper said.

The force carried out a second interview over two days at high-security HMP Frankland in Durham earlier this month, it was reported.

A force spokesperson said: “Specialist detectives have taken these disclosures very seriously and examined all information made available to them.

“It’s right that a considerable amount of time and police resources have been dedicated to this investigation as we hoped to find Elizabeth and provide much-needed answers for her family.

My Sister Milly
Bellfield was found guilty of the murder of Milly Dowler, who went missing in 2002 (Surrey Police/PA)

“All relevant lines of inquiry have now been exhausted and the decision has been taken to close this investigation.

“As a result of these inquiries, a number of inconsistencies and discrepancies have been uncovered which lead us to believe the confession is false and this individual is not connected to Elizabeth’s disappearance.

“We have remained in close contact with Elizabeth’s family throughout this investigation and recently met with them, explaining how we have come to this outcome.

“This has understandably been a very difficult time for them and we would ask that the privacy of the family is respected. Our thoughts remain with Elizabeth’s loved ones.”

Bellfield is serving two whole life terms for three murders and one attempted murder.

In 2008 he was jailed for life for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003; and Amelie Delagrange, 22; as well as trying to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004. All three victims were attacked in west London.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

If he had killed Ms Chau she would have been his first known victim.