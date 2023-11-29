Bad weather puts Man Utd’s Champions League match at Galatasaray in doubt

Manchester United’s Champions League match at Galatasaray is under threat from bad weather in Istanbul.

Heavy rain has been falling in the city throughout the day and there are concerns over the state of the pitch at Rams Park.

A statement from UEFA said: “We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and at this time the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

United go into the match bottom of Group A having lost three of their four games so far in this season’s competition, and without a win away to Galatasaray in their last three visits.

Galatasaray twice came from behind to win 3-2 when the sides met at Old Trafford in October, with Mauro Icardi scoring an 81st-minute winner after United midfielder Casemiro had been sent off.