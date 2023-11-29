Discovery of rotating disc surrounding star in another galaxy a ‘special moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discovery of rotating disc surrounding star in another galaxy a ‘special moment’

By Press Association
An artist’s impression shows the HH 1177 system, which is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (ESO/M Kornmesser)
Astronomers have, for the first time, discovered a disc of gas and dust around a young star in another galaxy, describing it as a “special moment”.

An international team of experts led by Durham University reported the detection of the star and its rotating disc structure outside the Milky Way, around 163,000 light years from Earth.

Located in the neighbouring galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud, the event was observed in a region known as N180 – where many other new stars are actively forming.

The structure is known as the accretion disc – which is formed by material such as gas, dust, and other debris gradually being drawn towards the growing star due to gravitational forces.

The event, reported in the journal Nature, was detected using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (Alma) in Chile.

The region in the Large Magellanic Cloud where a disc around a young massive star has been detected (ESO/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/A McLeod et al)

Lead author Dr Anna McLeod, from the Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy at Durham University, said: “When I first saw evidence for a rotating structure in the Alma data, I could not believe that we had detected the first extragalactic accretion disc; it was a special moment.

“We know discs are vital to forming stars and planets in our galaxy, and here, for the first time, we’re seeing direct evidence for this in another galaxy.”

The astronomers managed to find evidence of this disc by measuring the movement of the dense gas around the star.

The disc rotates faster closer to the centre than the outer edge and researchers say this difference in speed is the “smoking gun” that confirms the presence of an accretion disc.

The star is thought to be massive, around 15 times the mass of the Sun.

Researchers say massive stars can be challenging to observe in the Milky Way and are often obscured from view by the dusty material surrounding them.

However, the material from which new stars are born in the Large Magellanic Cloud is fundamentally different from that in the Milky Way, allowing astronomers an unobstructed view of star formation.

The team said studying star and disc formation across different galactic environments will help astronomers understand more about how stars are formed.

Dr McLeod said: “Being able to study how stars form at such incredible distances and in a different galaxy is very exciting.”