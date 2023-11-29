Man arrested in Hull over nine burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs

A man has been arrested in Hull for questioning around a spate of attacks on ATMs across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The 42-year-old is to be questioned around burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven from February to March.

Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said the 42-year-old man was arrested in the Hull area on Wednesday.

Detectives investigating a number of burglaries from ATMs have arrested a 42-year-old man. Read more: https://t.co/qQeyUwDOxF pic.twitter.com/0zJ9UxDsh6 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 29, 2023

“The man has since been transported to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning,” she said.

“He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“We hope this arrest shows that we are 100% committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.

“Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who could assist with our inquiries, to call us on 101.”