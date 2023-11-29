Erik ten Hag says Manchester United ‘have to learn’ from Galatasaray draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United ‘have to learn’ from Galatasaray draw

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag endured another frustrating night in Istanbul (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are conceding too many goals but refused to blame Andre Onana despite the goalkeeper’s errors at Galatasaray severely damaging their chances of Champions League progression.

Having lost three of four Group A games, Wednesday’s key clash in Istanbul began in dream fashion as Alejandro Garnacho’s early effort was followed up by a Bruno Fernandes rocket.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back from a free-kick that Onana will be disappointed to have been beaten by and he was guilty of an even worse error after Scott McTominay scored United’s third.

The summer signing somehow failed to deal with another Ziyech free-kick and substitute Kerem Akturkoglu soon lasered past him as a mad match ended 3-3.

The result leaves United bottom of their pool heading into the final round of fixtures, with the concession of 14 goals in just five Group A games the key issue.

“We scored also quickly after each other,” United manager Ten Hag said.

“It’s about the point when you are leading, when you are 2-0 up and you have to manage the game. Not so easy.

“We give free-kicks away and we have to defend them better twice. I have to say also that is Hakim. He is brilliant, I know that. He is extraordinary.

“To give free-kicks, it’s difficult to defend as well. In such areas, we have to be in more control.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts after conceding (Francisco Seco/AP)
“It is always about incidents, always about details and some incidents we can manage better.

“As a team, we have to learn from it because we are conceding too many goals and it is unnecessary and avoidable.

“I am sure our team is experienced enough and capable enough to manage this and we will do better.

“What is enjoyable is the progress we have and the way we play football. We dictated the game, we scored so many goals – it was about plan, creativity, being proactive and brave. That makes me happy.”

United should have scored more but Onana will be under the spotlight after this draw, having also been guilty of errors in the losses away to Bayern Munich and at home to Galatasaray.

While his key stoppage-time penalty save secured a win against Copenhagen, he endured another difficult Champions League night on Wednesday.

“I think as a team we played very well,” Ten Hag said when asked about Onana. “We win and lose together. You see the progress in this team.

“I take many positives from this game. Some mistakes. We played like I want my team to play.

“It was enjoyable to watch that proactive, dynamic, brave and we scored great goals.

“Even after we had some setbacks, we kept going until the end and we should have won with big chances from Scott McTominay and (Facundo) Pellistri.

“Of course, I am disappointed because we should have managed the game better, we will learn from that. Because this team is in development.”

Asked how Onana is, he said: “He is OK. As I said, it is not about individuals.

“Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it but it is always about the team.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes applauds the fans (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes applauds the fans (Nick Potts/PA)

“This team is good, all the players in the squad are good and deserve the best to play for Manchester United because they are brilliant players.

“And that counts for the whole squad.”

United are now sweating on their place in Europe, let alone the Champions League, heading into their group finale against already-qualified Bayern at Old Trafford.

“It would be more frustrating if we play poor,” Ten Hag said.

“But the performance is very good, it is enjoyable to watch how we dictate the game, how we create chances, that is actually fantastic.

“But now there is more, if you can sort better the management of the game out then you start playing football.

“The football is good, the performances are good but now we have to learn better how to manage this game.”