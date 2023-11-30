Virgin Media O2 expands national databank scheme for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Virgin Media O2 expands national databank scheme for Christmas

By Press Association
The national databank aims to make it easier for people to access the internet, digital services and stay in touch (Yui Mok/PA)
A national databank for people struggling to access mobile data is to be expanded to more than 1,000 locations across the UK this Christmas.

Virgin Media O2, which created the national databank alongside charity Good Things Foundation, said all 240 O2-owned stores would become national digital inclusion hubs from December 7.

In addition, the scheme is being expanded to two homeless charities: Crisis and Change Please – Driving For Change; meaning more than 1,600 locations across the UK will have access to the databank, enabling those in need to get free O2 data, texts and calls regardless of their provider.

Virgin Media O2 said it was also boosting the amount of free data available; people who need it will now be able to get 25GB a month for six months, enough for about 275 hours of internet browsing a month.

The company said the data can help people access essential services, such as: finding a place to stay; locating food banks; accessing online medical help; and contacting loved ones.

The national databank works as a foodbank for data, offering the connectivity to those who need it but struggle to access it.

As well as offering the data, the two homeless charities will provide free second-hand smartphones to their guests via Virgin Media O2’s community calling scheme, which the telecoms firm runs with environmental charity, Hubbub.

Rob Orr, chief operations officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “To help people most affected by the cost-of-living crisis, we’re opening the doors to more national databank digital inclusion hubs than ever before and making it easier for people to get connected.

“With O2 stores, Crisis’ Skylight Centres and Driving for Change’s buses becoming databanks, and Virgin Media O2 boosting free O2 mobile data to 25GB per month, there are more places for people in need to get help so they can get online, access essential services, and keep in touch with loved ones this Christmas and beyond.”