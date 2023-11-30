How to stay safe on the road this winter as drivers warned of icy conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

How to stay safe on the road this winter as drivers warned of icy conditions

By Press Association
Drivers need to be extra careful in icy conditions (Alamy/PA)
Drivers need to be extra careful in icy conditions (Alamy/PA)

Road users are being warned to take extra care, as the Met Office issued snow and ice yellow alerts for large areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland as temperatures plummet this week.

Slips and falls can be a danger for pedestrians when conditions are icy. The national weather service has also said there’s a chance of disruption to road, bus and rail networks as the cold snap sets in.

WEATHER Snow
(PA Graphics)

So, what can drivers do to help stay safe on the roads during harsher winter weather? Here are some tips…

– Check your car is prepared

Preparation is key. Colder weather puts a greater strain on elements such as batteries, meaning they’re far more likely to struggle or fail at this time of year. So, if your battery is struggling to turn the car on, it might be time to replace it.

Check fluid levels as well. When it comes to windscreen washer fluid, you shouldn’t use water on its own as this will struggle to clear windows in winter, so get a dedicated solution with antifreeze in it.

A motorist clearing ice off their windscreen
Make sure your car’s fully prepared before setting off (Alamy/PA)

Having tyres in good condition is especially important in winter, when the roads tend to be wet and grip levels are lower. Make sure they’re correctly inflated, with no signs of damage and plenty of tread. Although 1.6mm is the legal minimum, it’s advisable to have more than this over winter. You could also think about choosing winter tyres, but these aren’t necessarily essential.

– Remember to turn your lights on

If you’ve only driven in summer, it can be a shock when suddenly it’s close to dark by mid-afternoon. Being visible on the road is really important, so make sure all your lights and indicators are working (including fog lights).

And crucially, remember to put your lights on at the start of every journey if it’s going to get darker. Even if your car has automatic lights fitted, don’t presume they’ve turned on. Also, all new cars have daytime running lights (they’re mandatory at the front, but not the rear), so you can falsely think you have your headlights on, even if no lights are illuminated at the rear.

Make sure your lights are clean too – it’s worth wiping them every now and again to maximise vision – and never set off if your windows are fogged up or still covered in ice or snow.

– Keep your distance on the road

Winter brings much less grip on the road – especially when it might be icy. One of the best things you can do is to keep your distance on the road.

Whether you’re on the motorway or around town, always ask yourself if the vehicle in front slams on its brakes, would you be able to stop in time? The larger the gap from the vehicle in front, the more likely you’ll be to stop before hitting it, particularly in winter when braking distances are extended.

– Slow down when temperatures drops

As soon as the temperature drops to anywhere close to zero, you need to change your driving behaviour. Avoid any harsh braking or turns of the wheel, as this could cause you to skid and lose control, and make sure you keep your speed down.

Even if a road has been gritted, there may be patches that are still icy, so you should still be cautious. And even if the temperature has increased well above zero, there may be shaded patches that might not have thawed.

– Stock up on supplies

The last thing any of us would want to happen is to get stranded on the road in winter, either because of snow or an accident or breakdown. That’s why it’s important to make sure you have supplies in the car to help, just in case worst comes to worst. This includes having food and drink and also warm clothing.

It’s a good idea to carry a shovel with you too, to help dig you or a fellow driver out in bad weather if needed. Sprayable de-icer and an ice scraper should be must-haves to carry in your car over winter as well.

– Allow plenty of time for your journey and consider alternative routes

In icy and cold weather, the last thing you want is to be in a hurry on the road, as that’s far more likely to lead to a collision – so leave plenty of time for every journey. This will also help if you end up in heavy traffic.

You might want to reconsider your route too, particularly if there’s snow or widespread ice. Try to stick to busier roads however, as these will be the ones most likely to be clear and gritted, as smaller rural roads may be more treacherous and are often not gritted.