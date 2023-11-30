Cold snap and track faults lead to rail chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cold snap and track faults lead to rail chaos

By Press Association
Rail passengers were hit by disruption on Thursday as several major routes were affected by infrastructure faults and low temperatures (Alamy/PA)
Rail passengers were hit by disruption on Thursday as several major routes were affected by infrastructure faults and low temperatures.

East Midlands Railway said services between London St Pancras and Corby were cancelled and delayed due to “a shortage of trains after damage caused by ice”.

Frost was blamed for c2c cancellations from Leigh-on-Sea to London’s Fenchurch Street.

Great Western Railway and Elizabeth line services between London Paddington and Reading were forced to run at a reduced speed due to a broken rail, which was expected to cause delays throughout the day.

The operator said the problem was discovered in the area around Hayes & Harlington station, west London, early on Wednesday, with Network Rail unable to carry out a full repair until Thursday night.

The defect was at a set of points used to transfer trains from one track to another.

It was the fourth damaged rail found on the Great Western line within eight days, the BBC reported.

Separate points failures disrupted South Western Railway trains at London Waterloo – the UK’s busiest railway station – and Thameslink services between Sutton and Luton.

Thameslink was prevented from running trains between Wimbledon and Sutton due to the fault.

All lines were closed between Birmingham New Street and Longbridge because emergency services were dealing with an incident.

A fault with the signalling system was disrupting trains between Nottingham and Worksop.

On Wednesday, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) launched an investigation into train performance on Network Rail’s Wales and western route, which stretches from Paddington to Penzance in Cornwall and Swansea.

ORR director of performance and planning, Feras Alshaker, said: “While Network Rail has begun making good progress in stabilising performance elsewhere on the network, performance in the Wales and western region has continued to deteriorate, meaning poor reliability and punctuality for passengers and freight.”

Network Rail’s managing director for the route, Michelle Handforth, said: “We welcome this cross-industry review which recognises the importance of Network Rail and the train operating companies working effectively together to deliver a reliable railway for the thousands of passengers and freight customers who depend on it every day.

“We know that when we work efficiently and effectively with train and freight operating companies it leads to more reliable services.

“However, we recognise there is much more work to be done across our region, and our biggest challenge is within the critical Thames Valley, which is one of the busiest railway corridors in the country.”

Ten days of industrial action by train drivers’ union Aslef starts on Friday and is expected to have a major impact on services.