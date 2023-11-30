Two police officers appear in court to deny assaulting man in Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two police officers appear in court to deny assaulting man in Exeter

By Press Association
The officers appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court (Steve Parsons/PA)
The officers appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court (Steve Parsons/PA)

Two police officers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Exeter.

Police constables Emmit Wookey, 30, and Liam Dunn, 27, who serve with Devon and Cornwall Police, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The charges allege that Wookey and Dunn assaulted Neil Omari-Cole in Exeter, Devon, by beating him on March 19 this year, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Dunn, of Crediton; and Wookey, of Lympstone, both Devon, each face one charge of assault by beating, which they deny.

The officers spoke to confirm their names and addresses during the court hearing, and to reply “not guilty” when the charge was read to them.

District Judge Joanna Dickens told them: “The trial is going to take place, unless you hear otherwise, on April 22, 23 and 24.

“You have to make sure you attend the trial. If you don’t, the court can hear the case without you.

“There is going to be a case management hearing on April 8. You don’t have to come to court on April 8 unless you want to.

“You are released on unconditional bail.”

Stephen Sadler appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Lisa McArthur represented both defendants.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said the charges follow an incident in which officers stopped and searched a man on New North Road in Exeter city centre in the early hours of March 19.

Devon and Cornwall Police referred a complaint about the officers to the IOPC, which launched an investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service then authorised charges of common assault.