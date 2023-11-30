999 call played to jury in Brianna Ghey murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
999 call played to jury in Brianna Ghey murder trial

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey was found stabbed in a park near Warrington in February (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
A distressing 999 call made by a dog walker who found the body of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey has been played to a jury.

The brief call was made by Kathryn Vize, who had been walking her dog with her husband Andrew when they came across the dying 16-year-old down a path through woods in a park.

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, had been stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11 earlier this year.

A girl and a boy, both now aged 16, identified only as X and Y, are on trial for murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Both have pleaded not guilty and blame each other for the killing, the jury has heard. Neither defendant can be named because of their ages.

Beginning at 3.13pm, the 999 call from Mrs Vize, breathing heavily and clearly distressed, says, “Police and ambulance. I’m in Culcheth Linear Park. Somebody has been attacked. We have seen some of the attackers run away from the body. She’s very hurt.”

The female call operator checks the location.

Mrs Vize said: “She’s halfway down some stairs. She’s bleeding heavily. She’s blood on her legs and on her back. She’s really hurt.

“We thought it was a dummy at first. I don’t want to touch her either. I don’t know if she’s alive.

“She did twitch before. It’s an absolute mess.”

Mrs Vize tells the operator her husband is going to wait with Brianna while she goes to the car park to direct arriving emergency services.

Breathing heavily, Mrs Vize continues the call: “Oh God! Oh God!”

The operator tells her: “OK, take some deep breaths. Do you think she’s been hit?”

Mrs Vize says: “I think she’s been attacked. She may have been stabbed. There’s blood coming out of her back. Oh my God! Oh my God!”

She then describes the suspects as a girl and a boy, teenagers, in dark clothing with hoods up.

The operator continues: “Is she breathing?”

Mrs Vize: “No, I don’t think so. I can’t see her face, it’s covered in blood.”

Operator: “Is she breathing?”

Two teenagers, identified only as X and Y, are on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey (Peter Byrne PA)

Mrs Vize: “I don’t know. It’s awful. She looks dead to me. She’s dressed like a teenager. Oh God! Are they coming quickly? It’s a nightmare.”

Operator: “Can you see if she’s breathing at all?”

Mrs Vize: “I can’t … shirt soaked in blood on her back…”

Operator: “Can you ask your husband to put pressure on the wound?”

Mrs Vize: “I don’t think there’s anything you can do for her. Oh God!”

Mrs Vize becomes increasingly distressed and the call ends with the operator telling her multiple police units and paramedics are on the way.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip told jurors: “I think that’s an appropriate time to take a break,” and the hearing adjourned briefly.

The jury was then shown a police video interview with Mrs Vize, filmed the day after Brianna’s death.

Mrs Vize said she and her husband had been with their two dogs in Culcheth Linear Park when she saw a male and a female.

She said: “When I first saw them I thought they were walking towards me but when I looked up he was stooping and I thought he’s putting a dog on the lead.”

She said she later realised he had been standing “over the body”.

She told police the two crossed the path and went into a farmer’s field.

She said: “At first they appeared to be walking then they started to run, but it wasn’t a sprint, more of a lollop.

“It was just so suspicious. They obviously saw us and felt they had to go because their pace definitely quickened up when they saw us.”

She said they were “silent” when she saw them and looked as if they were dressed in a “goth-type style”.

She said she did not see the male’s face but the female made eye contact with her.

Mrs Vize said she then saw Brianna’s body.

She said her shirt was soaked in blood and she looked “like a rag doll”.

She told police she then rang 999 and told them there had been a serious attack.

She added: “I can’t say she was dead for sure. I felt she was dead and I just felt very, very frightened and just thought if there’s any chance of help for this poor girl we need to get onto the police straight away.”

The trial, now on its fourth day, has already heard:

– X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death.

– The pair had a “kill list” of other child victims, jurors heard.

– A “murder plan” to kill Brianna was found in X’s bedroom.

– She posted a tribute to her alleged victim on social media after the killing.

– X had an interest in serial killers.

The trial continues.