Sophie hears how coffee farm is helping former fighters in Colombia

By Press Association
The Duchess of Edinburgh on a visit to the Tropicos Fruits of Hope Coffee Farm in Cali, Colombia (British Embassy in Colombia/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh has heard first-hand about how a coffee farm is helping ex-fighters build new lives after Colombia’s historic peace agreement in 2016.

Sophie visited the Tropicos Fruits of Hope Coffee Farm on Wednesday to hear about how it is helping more than 130 former combatants and highlighting the role of women in continuing to build peace.

The government signed a peace deal with the now-demobilised Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) in 2016, ending the group’s part in almost six decades of conflict.

Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie (centre) learned how the farm is contributing to the economy (British Embassy in Colombia/PA)

Sophie visited the farm’s seed nurseries and tasted the coffee before heading to the Centre for Research on Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) Seed Bank, which supports sustainable food production.

She was told about CIAT’s work to promote food security through climate adaptation and also about the critical role of women in science.

The conflict in Colombia had a disproportionate effect on women and girls, many of whom are survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie heard about their experiences and role within the peace process at a meeting that was held later on Wednesday with survivors and people involved in trying to build peace.