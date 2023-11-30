Microsoft to invest £2.5bn in UK to boost AI plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microsoft to invest £2.5bn in UK to boost AI plans

By Press Association
Microsoft has committed to invest £2.5bn in the UK over the next three years (Niall Carson/PA)
Microsoft has unveiled plans to invest £2.5 billion over the next three years to expand datacentres for artificial intelligence (AI) across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the move as “a turning point for the future of AI infrastructure and development in the UK”.

The tech giant said it is committing to more than double the footprint of its UK datacentres.

This will involve bringing more than 20,000 advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used for machine learning and the development of AI models, to the UK by 2026.

Microsoft said it plans to expand sites in London and Cardiff, and is also looking at a “potential expansion into northern England”.

The US firm said the investment will help with training “more than one million people for the AI economy”, while it also pledged to support AI safety and research efforts alongside the Government and universities.

Microsoft vice chairman and president Brad Smith said: “Microsoft is committed as a company to ensuring that the UK as a country has world-leading AI infrastructure, easy access to the skills people need, and broad protections for safety and security.”

Mr Sunak said: “The UK started the global conversation on AI earlier this month, and Microsoft’s historic investment is further evidence of the leading role we continue to play in expanding the frontiers of AI to harness its economic and scientific benefits.”

Microsoft UK chief executive officer Clare Barclay said: “The pace of change in AI demands action today to build a prosperous future for the UK tomorrow.

“Today marks the single largest investment in our more than 40-year history in the UK.”

It comes months after Microsoft criticised UK regulators and lobbied the Government earlier this year after its proposed deal to buy computer games giant Activision Blizzard was blocked.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority later approved the the case after Microsoft came back with changes.