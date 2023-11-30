Killer, 15, handed life sentence for ‘senseless’ hunting knife murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer, 15, handed life sentence for ‘senseless’ hunting knife murder

By Press Association
A sign pointing the way to Northampton Crown and County Courts (Tony Marshall/PA)
A 15-year-old who used a hunting knife to murder a schoolboy who was walking home has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 13 years.

The youth, who was aged 14 when he knifed Rohan Shand in the chest on a grassed area beside a busy road, remained calm in the dock as he was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

Jurors convicted the teenager of murder in August after a trial heard he used a combat-style knife in a “revenge” attack lasting less than seven seconds, close to a war memorial on Harborough Road, Northampton.

Rohan Shand death
Rohan Shand (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The court was told Rohan, known as Fred, was targeted after one of his killer’s friends was injured in a dispute between schoolboys outside a branch of McDonald’s the previous day.

Sentencing the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, on Thursday, Mr Justice Morris said: “This was a horrendous attack in broad daylight on the streets of Northampton.

“At the time it must have been a terrifying experience for all who witnessed it.”

Addressing the teenager killer directly, the judge added: “I find you intended to cause serious bodily injury.

“This was a brazen and shocking attack leading to the senseless death of a young man.”

During last summer’s trial, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC said the 14-year-old boy had stabbed Rohan after riding to the scene of the attack on an electric scooter with a 16-year-old youth.

The identity of the other youth, now aged 17, is also protected by a court order.

He was sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order for possession of a different knife to that used in the killing.

Rohan, a student at Kingsthorpe College who suffered a single stab wound, was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack on the afternoon of March 22 this year.

Ms Bickerstaff told the trial: “He was wearing his uniform and he was in company with his friend.

“Both defendants can be seen on the CCTV footage dressed in black.”

The youth convicted of murder was wearing a balaclava, the court heard, while the older youth, who was found not guilty of killing Rohan, was wearing a surgical mask.