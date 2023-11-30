Opec+ says Brazil is joining global coalition of oil producers By Press Association November 30 2023, 5.10pm Share Opec+ says Brazil is joining global coalition of oil producers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4828043/opec-says-brazil-is-joining-global-coalition-of-oil-producers/ Copy Link The move was announced at Opec’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria (AP) Opec+ ministers have announced that Brazil will join their oil bloc in January, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing oil producers into their alliance. The move announced by the Opec oil cartel makes an ally out of one of the key rivals to Opec+, the world’s independent oil producers. The International Energy Agency says booming crude oil production in the United States and Brazil has been frustrating efforts by Opec+ to rein in global oil supply. Jose Chrispiniano, press secretary for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, says the invitation is under analysis. Opec+ members, which include Opec nations and allied producers led by Russia, are working to bring oil prices back up amid market oversupply and anticipated falling demand next year.