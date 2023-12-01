What the papers say – December 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – December 1

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Friday’s front pages cover a variety of topics, including the death of the Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan at age 65, the royal racism row and Cop28 in Dubai.

The Sun and the Daily Star ran stories on singer Shane MacGowan, best known for the 1987 Christmas song Fairytale of New York, who died after several health issues in recent years.

The Daily Express leads with a comment piece on the royal family, currently embroiled in a racism row after Omid Scobie’s book release.

The Metro splashed with a question: What royal race crisis?

The Daily Telegraph also ran a royal story for its front page, claiming the royal family is looking at legal solutions.

The Daily Mirror named those at the centre of royal racism claims.

The Daily Mail also splashed with a piece on the racism accusations against the royal family, saying Omid Scobie’s defence has unravelled.

The Guardian turned its attention to Cop28, at which delegates agreed to launch a long-awaited fund for poorer nations to pay for damage from climate-driven storms and drought.

The Independent has called on the government over climate change in the wake of data that indicates 2023 was officially the hottest year on record.

The splashed with a front on Labour’s vow to make the European Union its number one priority for UK foreign policy.

The Financial Times reports on the global stock market, which has recorded its best month in three years as interest rate cut hopes set in.

And The Times opted for a piece centring on Matt Hancock’s admissions at the inquiry into the Government’s pandemic response.