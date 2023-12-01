Woman, 31, in court charged with attempting to murder two children

A 31-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two young children.

Rhonda Micetich is alleged to have entered the water with the two children near Cobden Bridge, Southampton, Hampshire, on October 26.

Sarah Jones KC, defending, told Southampton Crown Court that the defendant was “bewildered and very vulnerable” and going through a “form of mental health crisis” at the time of the “terribly sad” incident.

She said psychiatric reports would be prepared to establish Micetich’s fitness to plead.

Judge Peter Henry remanded the defendant, who is from Southampton, in custody until a further hearing to be held on April 9 with a potential trial date set for June 17.

Hampshire police said in a statement following the incident: “We were called following reports that a woman had entered the water near Cobden Bridge with two young children.

“Emergency services attended the scene and all three people were recovered and received treatment.”