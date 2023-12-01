Sinn Fein to table no-confidence motion in Justice Minister following riots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinn Fein to table no-confidence motion in Justice Minister following riots

By Press Association
Sinn Fein is to table a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Helen McEntee next week (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein is to table a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Helen McEntee next Tuesday following riots in Dublin last Thursday.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there needed to be accountability for the “catastrophic failure” to keep people safe.

Tens of millions of euro worth of damage was done to public infrastructure after disorder in the Irish capital that saw buses, trams and Garda cars on O’Connell Street set on fire and shops on Henry Street looted.

Ms McDonald said a lack of Garda members and government inaction had resulted in people feeling less safe in the city, as well as in other parts of the country.

“Frankly, people are sick of all of this. They’re sick of feeling unsafe. They’re sick of the assumption that that feeling of being unsafe is OK, because it’s in the north inner city. That’s not good enough.”

She said that those who vote confidence in Ms McEntee would have very serious questions to answer outside the Dail chamber.

“I fail to see how anybody could credibly or fairly go to their community, to their constituency, and say that they have confidence in the Minister for Justice given what transpired on Thursday.”

She said she still had no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, but added that the Dail had a direct role in holding the minister to account.

“I think the fact that the minister herself has not questioned the Garda Commissioner demonstrates the lack of leadership, the collapse of leadership, and the lack of direction more generally. So our motion is focused on the minister.”

Asked if tabling the motion would play into the hands of those who organised demonstrations that preceded riots in Dublin, Ms McDonald said it was “not playing into anyone’s hands”.

When Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly was asked if they had any chance of winning the vote, he answered in Irish that that was not the point, and that the party wanted to stand up for communities in the inner city.