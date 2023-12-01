Hancock was told of need for focused effort on care home testing, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hancock was told of need for focused effort on care home testing, inquiry hears

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock giving evidence at Dorland House in London (PA).
Matt Hancock was warned in April 2020 about the need for a “focused effort” on testing people in care homes, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has been told.

The former health secretary told the inquiry on Friday afternoon that there was “not as much testing in care homes as many would have wanted” because the UK “did not have enough tests”.

A WhatsApp message, sent on April 4 2020 to Mr Hancock by his adviser, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, was read out at the inquiry.

It stated: “On testing, do we need to have a specific strand/push on testing in care homes?

“We are testing hospital admissions and clinical patients at risk.

“Do we also need a push on testing people in care? Or at least have some sort of focused effort on testing people in care.

“I know it is complex and the people dying in care homes are often people who were near the end regardless, but I worry that if a load of people in care start dying, there will be front pages demanding why we weren’t testing people in care homes.

“Do we need to get ahead of this now?”

Mr Hancock’s WhatsApp response to the message was then read out – it stated: “Let’s have rapid advice on this tying together all the angles”.

Responding to the WhatsApps, the former health secretary told the inquiry: “The reason that we did not at that point have as much testing in care homes as many would have wanted, was that we didn’t have enough tests and the clinical prioritisation of who got test, in what order, was absolutely something that I wouldn’t have interfered with.”

Asked if he was aware that care homes were home to not just those “near the end regardless”, but also disabled people living in long-term residential care from a young age, Mr Hancock said: “I absolutely had that at the front of my mind and, before the pandemic, had done significant work in trying to improve outcomes for those who are in adult social care.”

Mr Hancock said the fact his response to Mr Njoku-Goodwin’s WhatsApp message did not correct his adviser “in no way implies that wasn’t what I was thinking”.

The former health secretary said Mr Njoku-Goodwin was “one of the most exceptional public servants”, but added he was approaching the issue “from a comms angle in terms of what the newspapers might say”.

Mr Hancock appeared to defend his decision to discharge hospital patients into care homes without testing them for Covid-19 in light of the lack of tests and concerns over NHS hospitals being overrun.

He said: “Nobody has yet brought to me a solution to this problem that I think, even with hindsight, would have resulted in more lives saved.”