Tens of thousands watch military parade marking Romania’s national day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tens of thousands watch military parade marking Romania’s national day

By Press Association
Military cadets hug before taking part in the National Day parade in Bucharest (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Military cadets hug before taking part in the National Day parade in Bucharest (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Tens of thousands of people have turned out in Romania’s capital to watch a military parade that included troops from Nato allies to mark the country’s national day.

The annual parade at the Arc de Triomphe in Bucharest brought together thousands of marching soldiers as dozens of combat jets and helicopters flew overhead. Many spectators waved Romanian tricolour flags of red, yellow and blue.

Friday’s ceremony celebrated the 105th anniversary of Great Union Day of 1918 when modern-day Romania was formed after its unification with the neighbouring regions of Transylvania, Bessarabia and Bukovina.

Romania National Day
Crowds of people watch the National Day parade in Bucharest (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

After communism ended in 1989, December 1 was declared a national holiday to commemorate the ethnic Romanians in Alba Iulia who declared the union of Transylvania with Romania.

In a reception held at Cotroceni Palace after the parade, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis described the day as a holiday “that brings Romanians together, no matter where we are, reconnecting us to the spirit of our national unity”.

“We remember the culture and traditions that define us,” he said. “And, above all, the great crossroads of our history, when only through solidarity and unity were we able to resolutely overcome difficulties that seemed insurmountable.”

Romania National Day
Military cadets sit on a bench before taking part in the National Day parade (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The US Department of State offered its congratulations on Friday, saying Romania’s “leadership within the Nato alliance strengthens our collective security, especially in the Black Sea region” and said future cooperation between the two nations “grows ever brighter”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Romania has played an increasingly prominent role in the alliance — which it joined in 2004 — including hosting a Nato meeting of foreign ministers in November 2022.

In December, Romania inaugurated an international training hub for F-16 jet pilots from Nato countries and other partners, including war-torn Ukraine.