Heroin worth eight million euro seized after gardai intercept aircraft

Heroin with an estimated value of eight million euro has been seized after gardai searched a light aircraft.

The PA news agency understands that the seizure took place at Weston Airport.

The drugs were recovered on Friday morning after the interception of the airplane and a vehicle in south county Dublin and Co Kildare, gardai said.

Two men in their 40s and 60s have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime activity.

They have been detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Kildare Garda station.

Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation.