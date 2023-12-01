McDonald defends sharing picture of person sitting ‘near scene of knife attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald defends sharing picture of person sitting ‘near scene of knife attack’

By Press Association
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media outside Leinster House (PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media outside Leinster House (PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has defended sharing a photo online depicting a person sitting on steps that she claimed was near the scene of an attack in which three children were injured.

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital and two other children were injured after the attack near a school on Parnell Square East in Dublin’s inner city.

A woman aged in her 30s who was a carer, and who has been called “heroic” in how she tried to protect children during the attack, is also seriously injured.

Gardai said the person of interest in the case is receiving treatment in hospital.

Ms McDonald said that families at the school feel “forgotten and ignored” in the wake of the attack, as riots that broke out near the crime scene in the hours after the attack grabbed national and international focus.

On Tuesday, the Sinn Fein leader shared a photo on the social media site X depicting a person drinking on a doorstep and said it was taken at “pick-up time” near the school days after the knife attack took place.

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly also showed the photo in the Dail chamber this week, stating that it encompassed how Dublin city feels to some people.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Labour leader Ivana Bacik criticised waving the photo of an “identifiable” person as “point scoring” and “outrageous grandstanding”.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ms McDonald denied that sharing the photo showed a lack of compassion.

She said “nobody should be hanging around that school” near where the attack occurred, and said she shared the photo because she wanted people to see what families at the school saw.

She added: “Families and the school community are very angry. They’re very angry at for two reasons. Number one, they believe that there was a limited focus on the fact that small children (and creche manager Leanne Flynn) had been very gravely injured, that the story and the attention moved on very quickly.

“And they feel that they have now been forgotten and ignored.

“Their second reality is this. Every day, when those kids come and go from school, there are vulnerable people consuming alcohol or drugs or selling drugs hanging around the school. And it’s been an ongoing worry for parents and for teachers.

“And last Thursday, as the kids came out, at the worst nightmare occurred, a knife was produced, children were injured and Leanne Flynn was badly injured.”

She said that when the children returned to school on Monday “everything was reasonably okay”, but they were met with a person on the steps on Tuesday “at the very spot where the stabbing occurred”.

She said: “And for them, that said a number of things. First of all, it said ‘nothing’s changed’. It said ‘it’s still okay despite the fact that we have had a very serious unprecedented stabbing incident, it’s still okay for people to hang around here’.

“So let me be very, very clear: nobody should be hanging around that school. And I tweeted that photograph to show exactly what it is that met the parents who arrived to collect their children five days after a serious stabbing incident at the school.”

She added: “I wish Fine Gael and Fianna Fail would see that image and I wish they’d respond to it.”

Asked if she regrets it, she said: “Absolutely not. There’s no polite way to come at this.

“The fact is, day in, day out it is the daily lived experience for people in inner city communities… of vulnerable people… engaged in taking drugs there’s people selling drugs, there’s all sorts.

“That doesn’t happen outside middle class schools – by the way, nor should it – and it shouldn’t happen outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.”