Ravel Morrison ‘convicted after using dead person’s blue badge to park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ravel Morrison ‘convicted after using dead person’s blue badge to park’

By Press Association
Ravel Morrison playing for Derby (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ravel Morrison playing for Derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester United footballer Ravel Morrison has been convicted of fraud after being caught using a dead person’s blue badge to park, Manchester City Council said.

During his interview under caution Morrison claimed he bought the badge from “someone in Old Trafford” for £50, the local authority said.

Morrison, 30, of Westbrook, Warrington, was charged with one count of fraud and on Thursday appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the offence, the council said.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £508 and a victim surcharge of £400.

Morrison, who has represented Jamaica internationally and played for West Ham, Birmingham, Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United among others, has been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

The local authority said that on May 22 its enforcement officers investigated a white Audi S3 parked in Bridgewater Street, Manchester, which was displaying a blue badge.

Blue badges are issued to help people with disabilities or health conditions park closer to their destination.

When the badge was checked it was found it was no longer valid, after its holder died in February 2022.

The car was issued with a penalty charge notice and was taken to the vehicle pound.

Later that day Morrison, who has also played in the Netherlands, Italy, Mexico, Sweden and the US, reclaimed his vehicle, the council said.

A Manchester City Council spokesman said: “This ruling shows that the law is applicable to everyone, with no exceptions.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of our investigating officers as well as legal counsel who were able to successfully prosecute this case.

“Our officers patrol the streets daily to ensure that blue badges are used legitimately and we will not hesitate to take action if we discover people trying to circumvent the law.”

Morrison began his career at Old Trafford alongside Wayne Rooney and later played for the retired England forward when he managed Derby and MLS club DC United.