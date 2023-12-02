Low of minus 11C predicted after ‘very cold night’ as some sporting events axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Low of minus 11C predicted after ‘very cold night’ as some sporting events axed

By Press Association
People in the snow in Gateshead (PA)
People in the snow in Gateshead (PA)

Temperatures are tipped to plunge to as low as minus 11C in parts of the UK over the weekend, with several sporting events cancelled amid snowfall and icy conditions.

The Met Office has predicted that temperatures could plummet to “perhaps as low as minus 10C in parts of Scotland” overnight, with sub-zero conditions widespread elsewhere.

Saturday morning could see minus 11C across parts of Aberdeenshire and minus 8C in rural Wales.

The lowest temperature recorded on Friday was minus 9.4C in Shap in Cumbria, the forecaster said.

The areas that saw most snow on Friday were Aviemore, Invernesshire, 5cm; Albemarle, Northumberland, 2cm; Bingley, West Yorkshire, 2cm and Loftus, Cleveland, 1cm.

“It’s going to be a very cold night tonight, in fact it’s likely to be the coldest night of the week so far,” said Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth on Friday.

“That’s because much of the country is under clear starry skies. There will be some cloud around in western areas as the showers in the Irish Sea start to push further inland, they could bring some snow to south-western areas of Scotland as well as parts of Cumbria.

“Further east we’ve got this area of mist and fog developing quite widely once again and that fog will be freezing fog, that’s because temperatures are widely dropping below zero.”

She said it will be minus 3C or minus 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.

“So as a result there are some ice warnings in force for the night and through tomorrow morning across parts of Scotland, north-west England as well as many eastern areas of England as well, that’s where we’ve seen showers through the day that may have caused wet surfaces that could freeze overnight,” she added.

“There’ll also be some snow showers continuing across southwestern Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres but there could be some sleetiness (sic) to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunch time.

“Elsewhere though we’ll see the mist and fog slowly clear but it could remain quite murky for a lot of the morning across central and eastern areas.

“The best of the sunshine will be across northern areas of Scotland but further south and west you can see things starting to change a little bit (by Saturday afternoon) with a greater risk of some showers.”

She said as winds shifted to more of a south-westerly it would mean temperatures will slowly rise through Saturday, feeling a little it less cold in the southwest.

“Elsewhere though still feeling bitterly cold, not much above freezing,” she added.

“Those showers in the southwest then do push further inland throughout Saturday night and as they bump into the colder air they could bring some snow to parts of Wales and central areas such as the Peak District. for example.

“There is a little of of uncertainty with that one but it’s only likely to bring a little dusting of snow by Sunday morning.”

Crewe’s match with Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday has been called off and rearranged for December 12, with the playing surface deemed unsafe.

A number of Scottish Professional Football League matches were likewise postponed ahead of the weekend, with Dundee United’s trip to face Morton at Cappielow called off, and the game between Ayr and Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Saturday’s high-profile racing fixture at Newcastle, which was due to stage the return of the Constitution Hill, has been abandoned due to snow on the track.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page added: “A low pressure system will bring less cold, but more unsettled weather for southern parts of the UK on Sunday.

“It will be a cloudier day with some rain, but also a chance of snow at first over the Midlands.

“It will be brighter in the north, but still with a risk of showers in coastal areas.

“Still feeling cold away from the southwest with temperatures once again in low-single figures.”

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until December 5, meaning “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.