England urged to take train to Euro 2024 to cut carbon emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

England urged to take train to Euro 2024 to cut carbon emissions

By Press Association
The England football team is being urged to travel to Euro 2024 in Germany by train rather than plane to cut carbon emissions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The England football team is being urged to travel to Euro 2024 in Germany by train rather than plane to cut carbon emissions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The England football team is being urged to travel to Euro 2024 by train rather than plane to cut carbon emissions.

Pressure group Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) called for the team to “change the way people think about travelling”.

The draw for next year’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany takes place on Saturday.

In October, the French Football Federation announced its national teams will travel by train for all trips under three hours.

CBT campaigns manager Michael Solomon Williams said: “Changing the way we travel is critical in our fight against climate change.

“Football clubs and football players are hugely influential and can help change the way people think about travelling.

“The English Football Association should take this opportunity to score an open goal.

“By matching the French team’s pledge to travel by train not plane, they can set an example to other teams and to football fans around the world.”

Travelling from London to many parts of Germany by rail is possible by taking a Eurostar service to Brussels or Paris and connecting onto an InterCity Express train.

The PA news agency understands the Football Association’s travel plans will not be finalised until they have digested the outcome of Saturday’s draw.

However, the governing body is conscious of the importance of sustainability and that will be weighed up alongside security and logistical considerations, which are overseen by tournament organisers Uefa.

Football clubs have come under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

BBC Sport research found evidence of 81 domestic flights made by Premier League teams to and from 100 matches between January 19 and March 19 2023.

These included flights from Newcastle to Liverpool, from London to Leicester, and from East Midlands Airport to Blackpool.