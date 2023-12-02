Ex-Met officer sentenced over unauthorised searches on police systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-Met officer sentenced over unauthorised searches on police systems

By Press Association
Mohammed Rahman has received a suspended jail sentence after carrying out unauthorised searches on computer systems for his own purposes while a Metropolitan Police officer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mohammed Rahman has received a suspended jail sentence after carrying out unauthorised searches on computer systems for his own purposes while a Metropolitan Police officer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer who made unauthorised searches on computer systems for his own purposes has received a suspended prison sentence.

Mohammed Rahman, 39, was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, 100 hours of community service and 20 days of rehabilitation activity, in a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Rahman, of Maltings Close in Bow, east London, had pleaded guilty to seven counts of misconduct in a public office.

Between October 2018 and February 2021, when he was arrested, Rahman had made unlawful searches on various police databases on at least seven occasions to access information about himself, family members and other people known to him.

He also carried out searches without a policing purpose on vehicle registration plates and addresses known to him.

He passed that information to third parties outside the Met.

Rahman, a constable attached to the North East Command Unit, was suspended from duty but has since resigned.

He now faces disciplinary proceedings for breaching standards of professional behaviour, the IOPC said.

Rahman was charged in August after an investigation by the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under the direction of the IOPC.

After sentencing, IOPC director Steve Noonan said: “Pc Rahman knowingly and deliberately made a number of unlawful searches on police databases on family members and people known to him over a lengthy period.

“He abused the trust put in him as a police officer and his actions have the potential to damage the public’s confidence in policing.

“Pc Rahman has now been held to account and has faced the consequences of his actions.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in the North East Command Unit, said: “Pc Rahman would have been well aware, as all officers are, that police systems must only be used for a legitimate purpose and certainly not to carry our personal checks for his own use.

“His actions did not meet the high standards we expect and we will now move to a misconduct hearing as soon as possible.”