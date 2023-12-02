Teenager states fears of rising malaria cases and links to extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager states fears of rising malaria cases and links to extreme weather

By Press Association
13-year-old Kenyan ambassador Ellyanne Wanjiku Chlystun meets the King at Cop28 (PA)

A 13 year-old girl, who met the King at the Cop28 climate summit, says that global warming is not something she “can push to the back of my mind”, amid fears it is adding to the malaria risk that is threatening her homeland.

Ellyanne Wanjiku Chlystun met Charles earlier this week at an event during the summit – where she has been acting as a Kenyan climate, finance and health champion and zero malaria ambassador.

Charles also spoke to Grace Malie, the Tuvaluan youth delegate for the Rising Nations Initiative, at the meeting in Dubai which was hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

It aims to protect the statehood of Pacific Atoll countries which are on the front line of the global climate emergency, preserve their sovereignty and safeguard the rights and heritage of affected populations.

Ellyanne later spoke of fears about rising malaria cases against a backdrop of extreme weather events.

She said: “I am 13 and expect to see the year 2100. When we talk about 1.5 degrees of warming, this isn’t something I can push to the back of my mind. It’s a story that feels like it is fast being written for my generation.

Cop28 summit
The King meeting Grace Malie (left) and Ellyanne Chlyslun-Githae (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As weather patterns change, malaria cases are rising. Where I live in Kenya, malaria is appearing in new places where it has never been seen before. You have the levers of change in your hands. Let’s act quickly.”

She is at the summit in Dubai to try and raise awareness of the links between changing weather patterns and malaria.

More than 600,000 people, mainly children, die from malaria every year – a treatable and preventable disease.

She added: “Changing weather around the world is making malaria even harder to control.

“This disease affects children the most, with a child dying every minute from malaria.”

She is also launching a new Zero Malaria campaign – Change the Story – which features a film with Ellyanne and former footballer David Beckham, who is also an ambassador for the project.