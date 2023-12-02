Win ‘blows belief into Everton’ after points deduction – Sean Dyche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win ‘blows belief into Everton’ after points deduction – Sean Dyche

By Press Association
Sean Dyche applauds the Everton fans after his side’s win over Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)
Sean Dyche said Everton’s 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest has given the club and their fans a big lift after they were docked 10 points for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Dwight McNeil struck the only goal in the second half at the City Ground, slamming home his first of the season following Jack Harrison’s far-post cross.

It sealed Everton victory in their second match since being handed the punishment and a day after they submitted their formal appeal against the severity of it.

Dwight McNeil, right, celebrates his winner against Nottingham Forest
Dyche said: “We spoke to the players. They were very open about it. They all agreed they were ready to take it on and they have done so far.

“So to get that first win after that news is very pleasing. It blows belief into the fans, into the group, into the players because they still have to look at the league table at some point.

“We still have to wait and see what the appeal will bring, so in the meantime we’ve got to get on with business like we are doing.”

Everton’s third win in five league games lifted them to within two points of safety, having started the evening kick-off in bottom place after Burnley’s win against Sheffield United.

“People are suggesting it’s a good time to get 10 points taken,” Dyche added.

“Well if they are, I tell you what, I’ll do a deal. I’ll have their 10 points, they can have the ones we got taken off us and we’ll see where we all end up.

“I don’t think it’s quite as simple as that, but the key for us is to not really worry about all the different conjecture, all the stories, all the noise and stay focused on the bit we can control and that’s our performances.”

Forest have slipped to three straight league defeats and back-to-back home losses to crank up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper.

His side have won just one of their last 10 league games, but they struck a post through substitute Felipe’s second-half effort and created several other chances.

Cooper said: “The one real chance they’ve had, he’s taken it really well. The ones we’ve had, we’ve not shown enough of the quality you need at this level to score goals.”

Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper saw his side beaten again (Nigel French/PA)

Cooper felt his side had a good case for a penalty when Ryan Yates went down under Abdoulaye Doucoure’s challenge from the corner which led to Felipe’s effort.

He added: “The other real talking point is the difference in decision-making over penalties, with Doucoure on Yates compared to the one which was given against us last week.

“I won’t hide behind the decision with the result – just like I didn’t last week – but if last week was a penalty, then it has to be one today.

“We’ve had two very experienced referees in the last two games and they couldn’t be any further away from being consistent in those moments.”