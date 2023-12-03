Busy week of engagements as royals try to move on from race row furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy week of engagements as royals try to move on from race row furore

By Press Association
The King, Queen and other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony (PA)
A busy week of engagements lies ahead for the royal family as they try to move on from a race row.

With the festive season starting to get into full swing, this week will see the Queen invite children, supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, to decorate a Christmas tree at Clarence House.

Other senior royals will also continue their working roles with public engagements amid a row caused by the publication of Omid Scobie’s book on the royal family.

The Queen has invited children to decorate a Christmas tree at Clarence House (Victoria Jones/PA)

Endgame paints unflattering portraits of several royals – including the Queen.

The Dutch version of the book – which was recalled – pointed the finger at two senior royals who were alleged to have raised “concerns” about the possible skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie, before he was born.

While the English version made no mention of who said what, the Dutch misprint made headlines around the world and saw the book pulled from shelves.

This week also sees Harry’s legal challenge over security arrangements reach the High Court.

He is taking legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He had been told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

The duke was given the green light to bring the challenge in July 2022 and, on Monday, court staff confirmed the claim would be heard over three days starting from December 5.

The furore comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are not on the guest list for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in June.

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have all been invited, according to the Sunday Times.