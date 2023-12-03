What the papers say – December 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – December 3

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The front pages of Britain’s Sunday newspapers touch on a raft of topics, with multiple mastheads reporting on the royal family’s racism row.

The Sunday Mirror runs with the latest royal scandal, with aides telling the paper it is “business as usual” at the palace as the family digs in to form a united front.

The Sunday Express focuses on the King’s fractured relationship with the Duke of Sussex, as the lasting impact of the royal race row sets in.

The Mail on Sunday reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not on the guest list for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson. The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have all been invited.

The Observer says military officials confirmed the Israeli military would move into a phase of intense focus on intelligence to target Hamas leaders.

The Sunday Times leads with the Government’s migration deal and the efforts from Rwanda to get the deportation plan off the ground.

The Sunday Telegraph also touches on migration, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Government of national betrayal through failed policy as the opposition leader attempts to woo votes from the centre-right to Labour.

The Independent reports thousands of nurseries have shut and more are facing closures, which flies in the face of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s previous vow to expand free childcare and accessibility for British families.

Sunday People leads with a piece on Tim Edwards, a Merseyside anti-gun crime activist and father of murder victim Elle Edwards, who says gun runners are grooming children as young as nine to help out in an underground war plaguing Britain.

And the Daily Star Sunday warns Britons to prepare for the coldest winter in a decade, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures reaching minus 12C.